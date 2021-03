Addison Rae & Bryce Hall’s Split Looks Very Familiar

It's easy for people to get swept up in celebrity drama, and especially the new world of TikTok drama . These are figures that, thanks to their infinite presence on social media, seem so "normal" and tend to (over)share intimate details about their lives. However, the scrutiny from the public and media seems eerily familiar to the way we treated young women celebrities in the past — ways that, thanks to documentaries like Framing Britney Spears we've been revisiting, and in many ways, repenting for . Take this recent paparazzi video from The Hollywood Fix: Rae is trying to go about her day, covered from head to toe though the sun is out, while paparazzi hound her and ask deeply hurtful, personal questions. The way she's trying to be as polite despite looking visibly uncomfortable and upset is striking.