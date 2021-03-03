Chris D’Elia Sued For Allegedly Soliciting Child Pornography From Jane Doe

The lawsuit is being brought to the 40-year-old by a woman going by Jane Doe in order to protect her privacy. Doe, now 24, says that D’Elia's alleged predatory behavior began in September 2014, when she was just 17 and in still in high school. The lawsuit says D’Elia "constructed a manipulative, controlling, and abusive dynamic in which he demanded Ms. Doe provide him sexually explicit images of herself over the internet, directed her what specific sexual poses and acts she should perform for him, and psychologically punished her when she refused.”