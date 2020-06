Comedian Chris D’Elia Accused Of Inappropriate Advances Towards Underage Girls

Chris D'Elia has denied pursuing or exchanging nude photos with underage girls after a number of women came forward on social media alleging the comedian had behaved inappropriately towards them. On Tuesday, Twitter user Simone Rossi called out the actor for playing a pedophile on season 2 of Netflix's You while having previously allegedly asked her for nude photos and to "make out" when she was underage. Shortly after her tweet went viral, other women came forward with their own accounts, sharing stories from Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, and even Vancouver, supplemented with screenshots of Facebook messages and emails purportedly from the actor. Almost all of these women say they were under 18 at the time.