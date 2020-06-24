Penn Badgley Is Very Disturbed By Allegations Against You Co-Star Chris D’Elia

"I know that, if there’s anything we need to do in this age, it’s to believe women," he said, later adding, "Certainly, I think of my own conduct, and I am thankful that I have tried to uphold a certain level of conduct throughout my life. I also am thinking about how to somehow not — the idea that a show like ours would indirectly, unwittingly be a haven for people who are abusive is disturbing. There needs to be a change in culture and attitude so that that kind of behavior is so clearly reprehensible, it’s so clearly, like, anti-human."