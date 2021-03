Cuomo Should Be Held Accountable By His Own Party — & So Should Trump

According to the aide, Charlotte Bennett, during the time that she worked as an executive assistant and health policy adviser in the Cuomo administration, he asked her intrusive questions about her sex life , whether she was monogamous in her relationships, and if she ever had sex with an older man. Bennett says this all took place late last spring and, according to The New York Times, is supported by texts. This comes days after another former aide, Lindsey Boylan, shared a detailed account of sexual harassment from Cuomo spanning several years. In October 2017, Boylan said that the governor suggested they play strip poker. Then, in 2018, she says that Cuomo kissed her on the lips . Anna Ruch, the third woman to accuse Cuomo, said that he made unwanted advances during a wedding reception in New York in 2019.