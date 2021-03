Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Ryan Fischer Gives An Important Update From His Hospital Bed

The following day, Gaga offered a hefty reward of $500,000 to anyone who could reunite her with her dogs. In the same post, she thanked Fischer for "risking [his] life" for her "family." Koji and Gustavo were later dropped off at a local police station and reunited with Gaga that same evening, returned by a woman who is presumed to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with their kidnapping. The Los Angeles Police Department is still on the hunt for the men responsible for the attack.