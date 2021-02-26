Minari Isn’t Just An American Story — It’s The Most American Story

This does not mean, however, that the film is ignorant of the harsh realities of the life of an immigrant, but it does so in a way that acknowledges the otherness often felt by immigrants without actually encouraging the audience to see the Yi family as others. The first time we see the Yi family in a white space comes midway through the film, when they visit the local church. There Monica, the more devout member of the family, isn’t comfortable enough with her English to communicate to the white congregation. Meanwhile, a little girl stops the daughter Anne (Noel Cho), and starts saying gibberish, telling her to stop her when she says “something in your language,” and a white boy asks David (Kim) why his face is “so flat.” The scene puts the Yi family’s otherness front and center. But because the audience has already gotten to know them free from the white gaze, we don’t see them that way. The audience has already accepted the Yi family as their neighbors, their friends, or themselves.

