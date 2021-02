Coach & Sephora Dropped The Coolest Makeup Collab

As any Coach stan will notice, iconic brand motifs like the brand's animal friends, ladylike tea roses, and hangtag charm feature heavily in the packaging. "We took all of [the brand inspiration] and developed product formulas and shades that were high-quality at an affordable price point, which is what our clients know and love about Sephora Collection," Banwart adds. "We worked closely with Coach to finalize the color palette and align on all details from metal finishes to colored glitter." You can shop the full collection on March 2, and prices start at $16 for a pack of soothing eye patches and top out at $68 for the five-piece brush set. Palettes clock in at $38 apiece, and feature cheeky designs like rose-embossed pans, and a fashion-forward color palette that evokes Coach's downtown-cool vibe. Fresh off the heels of a recent collab with Brother Vellies , we hope this is just the beginning of Sephora bringing the world of high-fashion to our beauty routines.