Prince Harry Is More Comfortable With The Crown Than Royal Family Gossip

His take on The Crown may come as a surprise, but Harry isn’t the only royal who is okay with the show spilling The Firm’s tea under the protection of being fictionalized. His stepmother Camilla feels the same way. In fact, she’s reportedly a low-key fan of the Netflix series. According to a friend, the Duchess of Cornwall has watched The Crown (with Prince Charles), and likely tuned in for the fourth season, which explored Charles and the late Princess Diana's relationship and cast Camilla in a pretty unfortunate light as the third party in their marriage