Wait, Cardi B Wears How Many Wigs In Her Hair?

Leave it to Cardi B to take voluminous hair to the next level. Yesterday, the rapper gave us a behind-the-scenes look at how her glam for an Interview Magazine spread came together — and if you think it's just a matter of well-placed hair extensions, think again.
During the recent photoshoot, Cardi wore not one, not two, but six wigs sewn onto her head. Describing the extensive process on Instagram, she detailed exactly how her ultra-glam look came together, writing: "This has 6 wigs in one !!!! This was 6 wigs together...Sooo nope we didn't use 30 bundles we used 6 wigs." Cardi also credited her hairstylist Mia Jackson, known professionally as Tokyo Stylez.
The accompanying two-minute video shows Stylez artfully arranging each wig before sewing it in place; meanwhile, Cardi keeps count. When the wig placement was all said and done, Stylez styled the hair in a dramatic side part with cascading curls.
This was just one of a few different styles Cardi wore for the Interview shoot (published alongside an interview conducted by none other than Mariah Carey): At the top of the video, the rapper mentions another look that it sounds like they photographed right before reconvening in the styling chair. The second look, which can be seen in the magazine spread, involved an entirely different wig, with three sleek buns styled in a beehive shape to create a half-up, half-down look.
Cardi B is no stranger to wigs; in fact, it's kind of her thing. She currently has her hair styled in a pink pixie, but that hasn’t stopped her from changing it up whenever the mood strikes. One of her favorites seems to be a waist-length black wig styled pin-straight with a middle part, but she's been seen rocking everything from rainbow waves to curls with doll heads woven in. For the rapper, it appears that these wigs are just another extension of her art.