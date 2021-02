Everything We Know About Emily in Paris Season 2

In season 1, Emily was still getting her bearings . “You know what I love about this show? It's that we didn’t have a transformation scene where Emily came from the Midwest and she went to Paris, went into a dressing room, and came out ‘Emily in Paris.’ And was all of a sudden accepted and embraced,” Collins told Refinery29. But next time we see her, Emily won’t be a nervous new expat. After a season of mishaps, she managed to salvage her job, find a new roommate in her friend Mindy (Ashley Park)... and also end up smack-dab in the middle of a pretty hot love triangle. Emily might be in Paris, but she’s also in trouble.