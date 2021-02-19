Story from Most Wanted

These National Lash Day Deals Are Eye-Mazing

Karina Hoshikawa
Even if you haven't done a full beat in 365 days and counting, it's likely that mascara is still a part of your daily glam routine — especially when an accentuation on our eyes has newfound importance in this era of mask-wearing. ICYMI: February 19 is National Lash Day. This little-known (but still enthusiastically celebrated) holiday is a big deal for beauty lovers. And, luckily, all of our biggest brand favorites from across the makeup scene are hip to this honorary occasion. Starting today and lasting all through the weekend, you'll be able to score eye-mazing deals like BOGO freebies to steep discounts and bonus gifts on your favorite beauty buys. Keep scrolling to peep every single National Lash Day deal worth scoring.
Free Gifts With $70 Purchase At Ulta Beauty

Variety
Free National Lash Day Sampler #2
$70.00
Ulta Beauty
Variety
Free National Lash Day Sampler #3
$85.00
Ulta Beauty
Variety
Free National Lash Day Sampler #1
$70.00
Ulta Beauty

BOGO Free At Grande Cosmetics

Grande Cosmetics
Grandelash-md & Grandemascara Bundle
$65.00
grande cosmetics
Grande Cosmetics
Grandelash-md & Grandeprimer Bundle
$65.00
grande cosmetics
Grande Cosmetics
Grandelash-md & Granderepair Bundle
$65.00
grande cosmetics

Select Mascara Coupons On Amazon

Maybelline
The Falsies Lash Lift Washable Mascara
$6.99$8.98
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris
Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
$7.33$8.98
Amazon
Pacifica Beauty
Stellar Gaze Length & Strength Mascara
$11.19$13.99
Amazon

20% Off Mascaras At Target (With Target Circle)

COVERGIRL
Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara
$6.40$7.99
Target
Honest Beauty
Extreme Length 2-in-1 Mascara And Lash Primer
$13.60$16.99
Target
Maybelline
Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
$8.55$10.69
Target

Get Free Shipping On They’re Real! Magnet Mascara (Promo Code: MAGNET) At Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics
They're Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening M...
$27.00
Benefit Cosmetics
Benefit Cosmetics
Roller Lash Curling Mascara
$26.00
Benefit Cosmetics
Benefit Cosmetics
Badgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara
$26.00
Benefit Cosmetics

Get A Free JOAH Micellar Water With The Purchase Of Lash UPrising Mascara

JOAH
Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara Waterproof
$9.99
Joah
