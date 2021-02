No, Texans Do Not Deserve To Suffer Because They Live In A Red State

Writing off states as “red” or “blue” disregards the thousands (sometimes, millions) of citizens who oppose their state’s leadership, and does a disservice to voters everywhere — especially in a place like Texas, where many of those citizens were unable to vote in the first place. Despite a historic number of votes in 2020 and strides to bring neglected populations to the polls, Texas still had one of the country’s lowest turnout rates, according to the United States Election Project . Only 60.4% of the population voted at all, indicating that voter suppression is still very much a problem. And it always will be, as long as the state is ignored or discounted, and voters are condescended to by smug liberals who really don't have all that much to be smug about