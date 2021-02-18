Now Why Did Behind Her Eyes Have To End Like That?

After David discovers that Louise has befriended his wife, he cuts off the illicit affair, but the guy just can't catch a break. Rob-in-Adele's-body wants all obstacles out of the way of their relationship, and that means Louise, especially after the woman discovers the truth behind the lucid dreaming technique. Desperate to save David from the enemy unseen, Louise attempts astral project into David and Adele's family home, but Rob-as-Adele thwarts her plans and switches bodies with her. Now controlling Louise, Rob sets fire to the house with an unconscious Louise (in Adele's body!) inside, orchestrating the murder to look like death by suicide.