Now Why Did Behind Her Eyes Have To End Like That?

You probably weren't expecting a supernatural plot twist when you decided to check out the Netflix original because it isn't necessarily advertised as such; what we get in the beginning is a story of forbidden love and intrigue. Single mother Louise ( Simona Brown ) treats herself to a night on the town, during which she meets David (Tom Bateman). There's instant chemistry and even a kiss, but their romance is almost doomed from the start; it turns out that David has just replaced Louise's former boss at the psychiatry practice where she works, and to make things worse, he's very married to a strange but beautiful woman named Adele ( Eve Hewson ).