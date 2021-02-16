The Subtle Way Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Paid Tribute To Princess Diana In Their Pregnancy Announcement
After experiencing a devastating pregnancy loss, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have excitedly revealed that their family of three is expecting a tiny new addition. And in typical Harry fashion, the announcement is a nod to the late Princess Diana.
On Sunday, February 14, a spokesperson for the Sussexes announced that Meghan is pregnant again.
"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” the source told PEOPLE, sharing a black and white photo of the smiling couple. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."
This development is particularly blissful for the spouses. The reveal comes just months after Meghan shared that she had suffered a pregnancy loss at the height of the pandemic last summer. In a personal essay penned for The New York Times, the former royal wrote about going through the painful experience with Harry and Archie by her side, wondering at the time how their family of three would heal from the massive loss. Months later, another baby is on the way.
Coincidental or planned, the news of Meghan’s pregnancy is also a special tribute to Harry’s mother Princess Diana. When the late royal found out that she was pregnant with Harry in 1984, she and then-husband Prince Charles shared the official announcement with the world on February 13th, exactly 37 years and one day before their son would also reveal the news of his second child. (Leave it to Harry to always find a way to bring his mama into anything he does — that’s Diana’s baby, alright!)
A touching tribute announcing for the Sussexes to announce their exciting news on #ValentinesDay❤️ It was exactly 37 years ago that Princess Diana shared with the world that she was pregnant with Prince Harry. pic.twitter.com/NQfUiw62Sc— Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 14, 2021
Now that she and Harry are financially independent citizens removed from the responsibilities of royal life, Meghan’s second pregnancy will likely be far more private than her first; she’s actively been making moves to ensure the privacy of her family since leaving The Firm in the beginning of 2020. But if the couple does decide to let the world in on this personal moment, it will be on their own terms, the way they’ve always wanted it to be. The next glimpse into their lives will come via an interview with media mogul and close friend Oprah Winfrey. The Sussexes will meet with Winfrey for a sit-down interview (their very first since getting engaged back in 2017) to discuss everything from their career aspirations to their changing family dynamic. The interview special will air on CBS on Sunday, March 7.
"Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," CBS confirmed in a statement. "Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."
There's no telling just how candid the conversation will get — there's definitely a lot of ground to cover — but however the interview goes, it will at least on Meghan and Harry's terms.