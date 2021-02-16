I've always had this intense passion for wanting to help make people feel their best. I get pure joy out of seeing people be their best selves. That's why making time to take care of myself is so important. I truly believe that we need alone time to be with ourselves and sit with our thoughts so we can sort them out easily. My shower is my place of solitude when I just need to unwind and spend some time with myself. It's where I also take time to care for my skin and body.