Nordstrom Rack’s 70% Off Deals Deserve Your Long-Weekend Attention

Despite being the epicenter of deals, discounts, and designer steals all year round, Nordstrom Rack still holds timely sales events just like any other retailer. With President's Day Weekend upcoming, the site is knocking up to 70% off its already markdown-laden stock. Taking an IRL stroll through its maze of price-slashed shoes is an experience we treasure but we're still very content with the next best thing — taking a scroll through its virtual aisles.
Ahead, check out our lineup of what we consider Nordstrom Rack's really good deals that are more than worth your precious long-weekend time: Everlane sweaters, Madewell tops, Nike sneaks, Sam Edelman loafers, and Ugg boots, oh my.
