You’ll Want To Listen To The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things Soundtrack Over & Over Again

No matter if they may think of the past or the future, these are songs you'll want to keep listening to over and over again, which feels only fitting for a soundtrack to a movie that keeps reliving the same day . Maybe it's also why so many of these songs' titles are so delightfully on the nose: "Time," "Frame of Reference," "Losing My Grip." And, honestly, who wouldn't be if they were stuck rehashing the same 24 hours. If you feel a little trapped in your day-to-day routine , think about pressing play on these songs.