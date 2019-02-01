For those who are looking for a more fatal update on the 1993 film Groundhog Day, Netflix’s Russian Doll is definitely the show for you. The dark comedy stars Natasha Lyonne as Nadia, a woman who for some reason can’t seem to escape her own birthday party alive. Lucky for us, this party has a pretty killer soundtrack. And it’s one worth paying close attention to since the songs in Russian Doll can offer insight into Nadia’s emotional journey. Unfortunately, no, the show’s playlist won’t actually help you solve the mystery of what’s going on here, but nice try.
The soundtrack for Russian Doll season 1 is filled with psych rock, French pop, forgotten ‘60s bangers, and a whole lot of chanteuses doing some very trippy stuff (not unlike Nadia herself, who can’t seem to do the simplest of tasks without worrying she’ll die again and again and again).
It must be said that the show’s premise definitely rings true in its soundtrack, too, which finds fun ways to repeat itself. (Seriously, after watching all eight episodes try getting Harry Nilsson’s “Gotta Get Up” out of your head. It’s not gonna happen.) For those other songs that you just don’t recognize on a first or maybe even second listen, that’s where we come in to help you identify them. You know, just in case you want to add them to your next party playlist. But be warned, there are spoilers for season 1 ahead.