British Royalty To Star In A New Amazon Movie

Based on the novel of the same name by author Bethan Roberts , My Policeman tells the story of a couple in the late '90s, Marion and Tom, whose lives are turned upside down when an ailing older man named Patrick comes to stay in their home. Forty years before, Tom and Patrick had a romantic relationship when homosexuality was illegal in England. Styles and Corrin will play Tom and Marion, respectively, and Tony and Olivier Award-winner Michael Grandage is set to direct.