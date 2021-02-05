British Royalty To Star In A New Amazon Movie

Amazon Studios' next romantic drama will bring together British royalty — and by that, we obviously mean The Crown's Emma Corrin and His Royal Highness of Pop & Our Blood Pressure Harry Styles.
Based on the novel of the same name by author Bethan Roberts, My Policeman tells the story of a couple in the late '90s, Marion and Tom, whose lives are turned upside down when an ailing older man named Patrick comes to stay in their home. Forty years before, Tom and Patrick had a romantic relationship when homosexuality was illegal in England. Styles and Corrin will play Tom and Marion, respectively, and Tony and Olivier Award-winner Michael Grandage is set to direct.
Styles' last big movie gig was in 2017 with Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. Lately, he's been ramping up his acting game, as he was cast last year in Olivia Wilde's upcoming film Don't Worry Darling and now has My Policeman on the books. Corrin has been plenty busy starring as Princess Diana on Season 4 of Netflix's The Crown, which earned her Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice nominations for Best Actress this year. This, however, will mark her first major big screen role since March 2020's Misbehaviour.
The forthcoming film's plot sounds pretty similar to that of André Aciman's Find Me, the sequel to the 2017 hit film Call Me By Your Name. But considering the messy state of that cast at the moment, we'll gladly take this one.
