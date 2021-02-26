The Leftovers: Inside The Fierce Hunt For Extra Vaccines

Health care workers at vaccine centers are mindful to only dethaw or puncture as many vials as they need that day, but missed appointments and miscalculations mean that every day, there are doses that are either tossed in the garbage — or given out, sometimes to people who are on the Phase 1A, 1B, and 1C priority lists, but also to young, healthy people who are in the right place at the right time. This can cause frustration, confusion, and even risky behavior. The more people flock to vaccine centers, the more risk of exposure to COVID-19. And, the more perceived issues with the vaccine rollout, the less public trust in the system.