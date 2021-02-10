Sure, there may be too much pressure on Valentine’s Day to be the most romantic day of the year. But this February 14, the stars are conspiring to heighten our passions and pleasures, making us feel happy, gooey, and — yes — a little more in love than usual. And that’s true whether you’re caught in Cupid’s chokehold or celebrating the single life.
The Aries moon is making the evening desirous, ravenous, and rapturous. Communication-ruling Mercury retrograde and freedom-loving Jupiter align in independent Aquarius the day after Mercury retrograde and passionate Venus connect in the sign of the water-bearer, giving us the motivation to assert our feelings without hesitation. One thing is certain: The wintery chill will be left outside as the heat is ignited indoors — particularly in the boudoir. Find your sign for a deeper look into what you can expect this Valentine’s Day.