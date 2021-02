What Happened To Elisa Lam? A Timeline From Her Arrival In LA To The Official Verdict

Hoping that someone would recognize her, detectives released a four-minute video captured on February 1. In it, Lam enters the elevator and is seen pushing multiple buttons. She steps in and out of the elevator looking left and right as if looking for someone, and at one point, it appeared as though she was hiding in the corner. Toward the end of the video, Lam steps outside of the elevator and makes a series of strange movements with her hands before appearing to walk away. This clip has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on various YouTube channels by those captivated by the idea of figuring out what happened to her