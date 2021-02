One Of The Capitol Rioters Wants The Court’s Permission To Go On Vacation In Mexico

Adam Scott Wandt, an assistant professor of public policy at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, noted that some of these online posts (which appeared on Facebook, and also websites like Parler and MyMilitia.com) have since been deleted. “This is very good for government because we have case law here in the United States that if you do something criminally culpable and you put it on social media and you later delete that post, then the deletion of that post could be used as prima facie evidence to the jury that you knew your behavior was wrong,” he told USA Today . “So the deleting of a post actually makes it worse for somebody.”