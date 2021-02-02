Elizabeth Chambers Breaks Her Silence On Armie Hammer Accusations: “I Am Shocked”

Armie Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers has spoken out regarding the serious allegations against Hammer that have been circulating for the past month.
The TV personality and entrepreneur posted her statement on Instagram on February 1, in which she revealed that she’s been “processing” claims from multiple women of her estranged husband’s alleged physical and emotional abuse, as well as cannibalistic fantasies.
“I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated,” Chambers wrote. “Heartbreak aside, I am listening and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know. I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal.”
However, Chambers went on to say that her priority right now is protecting her and Hammer’s two young children. “My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward.”
The couple were married for a a decade before announcing that they were filing for divorce in July 2020. In the months following, Hammer dated other women, including App creator Courtney Vucekovich and model Paige Lorenze, both of whom have publicly described in detail being allegedly groomed and abused by him during the course of their relationships.
Hammer himself has not addressed the claims, though his lawyer released a statement denying the allegations on January 29. "Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory,” the attorney told US Magazine. “The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that.”
As the scandal as evolved, Hammer has stepped down from two upcoming films. Chambers has been fairly silent until now. However, when Hammer's Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino and co-star Timothée Chalamet announced they are working on a cannibalism-themed movie, Chambers couldn't help but express her shock, commenting "No. Words."
Refinery29 has reached out to Chambers for additional comment.