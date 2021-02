Bliss is a twisty look at our perceived realities with a cameo from a very famous philosopher who believes the real and not-so-real are often hard for humans to distinguish. The question of what is actually real is a running theme in the surreal film which talks of sci-fi gadgets like the Brain Box, a device that lets you toggle between realities, and The Thought Visualizer. If you ever get your hands on one of those, ask it to illustrate the phrase “I'm in a pickle.” Apparently, it’s a real hoot.