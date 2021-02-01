This Exclusive 40% Off Obé Fitness Promo Code Is For R29 Readers Only

The Obé Fitness site is comprised of Instagram-worthy colorful lighting, stunning exercise experts, and an eclectic class schedule that’s also 9-to-5-friendly, aka, it has, “too good to be true” written all over it. So, about a month ago, five members of the R29 Shopping team put its free trial to the test – after two weeks of sweaty selfies, addictive endorphins, and five fully extended memberships, any skepticism we had was completely debunked. In fact, we were so pumped by the uplifting, pulse-thumping Obé world, that we reached out to their team and scored an exclusive 40% off discount code just for R29 readers.
From now until February 26, you can snag a free 7-day trial and 40% off your first month of Obé fitness classes with the code R29. If you’ve been on the fence about dishing out dollars on a subscription when thousands of free exercise videos already reside on the web, take this chance to see for yourself.
Whether you prefer a heart-pounding high-intensity sweat session or just need a calming chakra-centering yoga flow every few days, Obé Fitness's massive vault of on-demand and live classes can deliver. Studio Barre, Dance HIIT, Cardio Boxing, Pilates, and more classic sweat sessions we used to attend IRL are digitally back in action (and just as fun!). Use our exclusive checkout code here to try the online exercise membership for yourself.