Police Handcuffed & Pepper-Sprayed A 9-Year-Old Girl, The Latest Example Of Why They Shouldn’t Interact With Kids

“Everybody should understand that different populations of people are likely to view different things as threatening,” Dr. Douglas says. “A white child may not perceive a police officer to be a threat, whereas a Black child may. Children should be given an extra clear understanding of what is happening, as they likely do not have the background or procedural knowledge to be able to pragmatically process what is happening, and their emotional reactions are likely to be reflective of this confusion, which can be terrifying.”