Police Handcuffed & Pepper-Sprayed A 9-Year-Old Girl, The Latest Example Of Why They Shouldn’t Interact With Kids

The proof that police departments are ill-equipped to help children in mental and emotional duress are as horrific as they are ample, and further highlight the need for community policing and support alternatives. Currently, most police departments do not offer youth-specific training , beyond a brief course on juvenile law, according to a report by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, an advocacy and research group founded in 1893. Sara Douglas, PsyD, a psychologist specializing in pediatric neuropsychology, tells Refinery29 that children have needs that differ vastly from those of adults. Those needs require an entirely different approach by police officers, teachers, and others in positions of power and influence.