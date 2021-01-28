Two Bourbon Enthusiasts Answer The Question: What’s The Best Non-Alcoholic Spirit?

In the end, Julie and I agreed that though we thoroughly enjoyed some of the spirits and beers, very few of them could replace the real deal. I could absolutely see myself replacing Campari with Lyre's and pouring myself a non-alcoholic Free Spirits gin and tonic, but none of the NA spirits held a candle to my favorite bourbon or a solid margarita. While I don't see myself giving up full proof alcohol for these NA alternatives, they remain an excellent option for those who are sober or for those moments you want just one more drink at the end of the night without risking a hangover.