13 Shows That Will Fill The Fate: The Winx Saga-Shaped Hole In Your Heart

The first season of Netflix's live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon's Winx Club cartoon premiered on Jan. 22, introducing the world to Bloom (Abigail Cowen), a fire fairy who has only just learned of her magical abilities. So she heads to Alfea, a boarding school for fairies and specialists, where she finds herself in the middle of a love triangle and the target of an ancient evil race of monster. Just your average teenage stuff.