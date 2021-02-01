13 Shows That Will Fill The Fate: The Winx Saga-Shaped Hole In Your Heart

Netflix's newest young adult hit, Fate: The Winx Saga, has everything: fairies, boarding school, teenage love triangles, and deadly monsters. Unfortunately, it only has six episodes so far, and when you're done, you'll be desperate for more. Fate hasn't been renewed for season 2 yet, but in the meantime, here are 13 shows like Fate: The Winx Saga fans can stream right now.
The first season of Netflix's live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon's Winx Club cartoon premiered on Jan. 22, introducing the world to Bloom (Abigail Cowen), a fire fairy who has only just learned of her magical abilities. So she heads to Alfea, a boarding school for fairies and specialists, where she finds herself in the middle of a love triangle and the target of an ancient evil race of monster. Just your average teenage stuff.
It's hard to find a show that has the same magical qualities, angst, and apocalyptic threats as Fate: The Winx Saga. But, whether you loved Fate for the female friendships, the coming of age struggles, or the magic, there's another show out there that can at least keep you busy until Netflix gives season 2 a green light. Here are just a few options to get you started.