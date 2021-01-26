Exes Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Have Reunited — In A Messy Love Triangle

Things have been rocky between Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler since they first announced the news of their divorce, but it turns out that there’s one thing that can unite even the most distant of exes: a common enemy. And in this case, the divorced couple is teaming up against a reality star in what might be the most random celebrity beef in awhile.
Cavallari and Cutler were married for ten years before deciding to split, but the breakup wasn’t very peaceful. The divorce quickly devolved into drama as the former Hills star made different allegations about her ex-husband, claiming that the marriage had been rocky for years and that Cutler had engaged in "martial misconduct" throughout. Suffice to say, the pair did not split on good terms, but an outside force has brought them back together.
The exes are currently at odds with Madison LeCroy, a cast member of the controversial Bravo series Southern Charm. Though it seems random, this new beef is directed related to the drama that stemmed from their divorce. After Cavallari and Cutler split, they were both linked to a number of different people, but the former NFL athlete’s connection to LeCroy was particularly problematic because it was...messy, to say the least.
In December 2020, Cavallari was seen hanging out with Austen Kroll, another Southern Charm cast member who just happens to to be LeCroy’s ex-boyfriend. Weeks later, LeCroy and Cutler reportedly linked up several times in her hometown, and she coyly addressed the friendship during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live!.
“I'm not kissing and telling,” LeCroy responded with a smile when Andy Cohen pressed for more information.
That TV appearance didn’t go over very well with Cavallari or Cutler. In fact, it bothered them so much that the pair hit Instagram with a joint post not-so-subtlety addressing the rumors swirling.
“The world is full of users,” read their mirrored captions. “10 years. Can’t break that.”
Of course, that set LeCroy off, leading the reality star to unleash a host of receipts that confirmed that she had in fact been communicating frequently with Cutler. During a since deleted Instagram Live, LeCroy claimed that the former football player had said that he was "relieved" to be divorcing Cavallari. She also alleged that Cutler had criticized his ex-wife's parenting choices.
"It looks to me like I'm going to have to drop some receipts," LeCroy told her Instagram followers on her story. "Hate to do that, but…"
LeCroy went on to share screenshots of several conversations with Cutler that appeared to show the two discussing plans to hang out in Nashville. Another screenshot showed the athlete confronting LeCroy about explicitly discussing his relationship with his ex online. To add fuel to the fire, she even uploaded a screenshot of her and Cutler to her Instagram story.
"I kept my mouth shut until I get called a liar," LeCroy captioned the images.
Cavallari and Cutler have yet to respond to the screenshots — the Very Cavallari star's best friend, on the other, has a lot to say — but I have a feeling that this conversation is far from over.