California Is Lifting Its Stay At Home Order & A Lot Of People Are Very Confused

Newsom has repeatedly reassured residents that all reopening measures would be accompanied by transparent data; however, The Associated Press reported that Newsom’s administration has not disclosed key figures . Just last week, it appeared that none of the five regions were likely to have stay-at-home orders lifted in the near future because their respective ICU capacities were well below 15 percent. Within a day, the state announced the new plan. Local officials and businesses were caught off guard , The Los Angeles Times reports. The only reasoning, at least publicly, appears to be based upon the projected ICU capacity for the end of February.