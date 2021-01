Just two weeks after a terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol , watching the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of 46th President Joseph R. Biden felt remarkably, maybe eerily, normal. But in truth, the day was anything but. As Biden’s motorcade made its way to the Capitol, the closed-off streets were lined with thousands of rifle-wielding National Guard troops, and the military band played to a limited audience of VIPs rather than the usual crowd of thousands. Plenty of extra security measures were taken in light of reports warning of potential new attacks, although things were thankfully relatively quiet in D.C. on Wednesday. And, of course, COVID put a damper on the usual celebrations: There will be no Inaugural Balls, and tonight’s concert will be virtual. Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, George W. and Laura Bush, and others, walked into the ceremony wearing masks and social-distancing, rather than with the usual hugs and handshakes.