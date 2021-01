It’s Official: Melania Is America’s Least Favorite First Lady

It’s the Trump family's last day in the White House — a day that many worried would never arrive. And over the course of four years we’ve come to know the real Melania (and the fake Melania ) better than we ever would have wanted to. To recap some of her greatest hits: there was the “I don’t really care, do you?” jacket debacle , the Melania doppelganger conspiracies, and, of course, who could ever forget what she did to that poor rose garden ? Not to mention that it took her nearly a week to denounce the insurrection , which she missed because she was having her rugs photographed in the White House. Yes, really.