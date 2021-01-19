So, Tiffany Trump Is “Feeling Blessed” On Her Father’s Last Day As President

On her father’s final full day in office, Tiffany Trump shared that she is “feeling blessed” as she announced her engagement to her boyfriend of two years, Michael Boulos. Not only is this a big day for the couple and their families, but it is a big day for many across the country who have been counting down to Donald Trump’s last day in office for four years. It also happens to be Boulos’ birthday.
“It’s been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions, and create memories with my family here at the White House,” Donald Trump’s youngest daughter wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Boulos at the White House. “None more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”
Boulos, described by Town & Country as a “scion from a wealthy family overseas” shared the same photo on his own Instagram, writing, “Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together.”
Several notable Trump supporters commented on Tiffany’s post with well wishes. “Congratulations! So excited for you both!” wrote former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Boulous, who grew up in Nigeria, one of the countries Donald Trump called a “shithole” back in 2018, began dating Tiffany that very same year. Over the last two years, the pair have been spotted together at multiple events with the first family, including the State of the Union address and holidays at Mar-a-Lago.
He was by her side as she stepped into the political spotlight over the summer at the Republican National Convention no doubt supporting her side stage as she, an heiress to millions attempted to relate to the mass number of students who are facing the worst job market in decades. Though we can’t vouch for whether Boulous attended the Trump Pride event in Florida where Tiffany insisted that she did, in fact, have some gay friends.
But let's be honest here: with a literal insurrection happening only two weeks ago, threats of violence leading up to president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, and an impending flurry of presidential pardons looming, celebrating an engagement feels like a world away from reality at the moment.
Perhaps, though, this feels on-brand for Tiffany, who seems to function on her own calendar. After all, right in the middle of her father's supporters trying to overthrow the Capitol, she posted a unique tribute to her brother, Eric, for his birthday.