We may be feeling on top of the world this weekend, but we’ll have to remember to pace ourselves — in our actions and our words — on Saturday, as energetic Mars creates a square against bountiful Jupiter. It's easier to be incredibly blunt as these planets clash. We're ready to enjoy a little fantasy on Saturday, as beauty-loving Venus creates a sextile with dreamy Neptune. This transit is a good time to enjoy some escapism, even by something as simple as putting on a movie that helps us consider a new aesthetic or forward-thinking attitude. Later on Saturday evening, the ego-ruling Sun forms a conjunction with rule-making Saturn, inspiring us to take care of our responsibilities. We’ll have to try not to let ourselves get too stirred up, and instead, make a list of everything we'd like to accomplish in the upcoming week.