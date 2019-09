The Moon's Phase On Your Birthday Has A Hidden Meaning

On one hand, you know that the moon has an affect on your personality via your moon sign , or the sign that the moon happened to be in when you were born . On the other, you also know that the monthly lunar cycle can sway your current moods, feelings, and motivations. But, have you ever considered how the lunar phase (how much of the moon appears to be illuminated from our vantage point on Earth) at the time of your birth affects your overall emotional self?