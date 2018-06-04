The Moon's Phase On Your Birthday Has A Hidden Meaning

If you were born while the moon was waxing...

Surtees writes that people born under a waxing moon (in which the moon's illuminated area increases until it's full) are drawn to new, even revolutionary, ideas. You're possibly a trailblazer in your work (or you just really love keeping up on the trends). This may manifest in your personal life as a sort of restlessness: You might crave new connections more than you desire deepening those you already have.