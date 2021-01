You’ve probably already seen some comparisons between Bridgerton and Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice . That’s exactly why you won’t find it on this list. Nor will you only find traditional romance, because let’s face it, there just isn’t enough of it. Instead, I’ve strived to put together an assortment of movies that expand on one or more elements that made Bridgerton such a compelling and riveting watch. Are you all about the gossip? Take a trip to Gosford Park. Is it the butt shots for you? Emma. has not one, but two . Wondering what it was really like to be a Black woman navigating British society in those days? Belle has the answer . Craving a queer love story? Meet Portrait of a Lady on Fire’s Marianne and Heloise