Normal People‘s Sally Rooney Has A New Story For You To Get Lost In

Luckily, Sally Rooney, the Irish author of Normal People, the book the show was based on, has more sexy sadness in store for us. In September, she will release her third novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You (a perfectly depressing title). The story follows four young people, in — surprise, surprise — Dublin and a nearby town, "as they navigate the pressures of work and relationships against the backdrop of political turmoil and fears about their economic futures." According to The New York Times , we will get another complex relationship like the one Rooney captivated us with in Normal People, but this time, between characters who are a bit older than the college-aged Connell and Marianne.