The Internet-Famous Always Pan In Its Hottest Hue Yet

It's a non-toxic, nonstick, all-in-one pan that's crafted from partially recycled materials (including ceramic and heavy gauge cast aluminum) that are ethically sourced from Our Place's female-owned factory partners . The multipurpose design was made to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware — including a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula (made of beechwood), and spoon rest. (But with this special edition, you can throw another two pieces of cookware to that list: bamboo steamer and chopsticks!) Currently, the Always Pan is offered in seven different colorways: Spice (a muted millennial pink), Steam (a cloudy oatmeal), Char (a deep charcoal), Sage (a zesty green), Bluesalt (a rich blue), Lavender (a now sold-out pastel purple), and Heat (the new spicy red). Priced at $145 solo and $175 for this limited-edition bundle, it's not a exactly budget buy — but, when considering its 8-in-1 to 10-in-1 abilities, it can really break down to around $18 per piece.