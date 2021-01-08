Meghan Markle’s Dad Is Excited For His Daughter Samantha’s Tell-All Book

Meghan Markle's father Thomas is apparently looking forward to his daughter Samantha's upcoming tell-all book, The Diary Of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1. We can probably bet that Meghan, however, doesn't share his excitement.
“I’m just very pleased that she’s accomplished this book,” Thomas told Us Weekly. “Let’s let her talk to you about the book.”
Meghan’s half-sister's book will be released on January 17, but it's been in the works for years. Samantha first announced her plans to write a book after Meghan was engaged to Prince Harry in November 2017, and confirmed a year later that she was dividing it into two parts.
Originally titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, then In The Shadows of the Duchess, then back to the former, Samantha said in 2018 that she would “hold nothing back” in the memoir about her family. The title seems extremely shady, but apparently it's meant to be a "joke" and would explore the “beautiful nuances” of the Markles' lives.
Meghan can't be too pleased with what the book will unveil about her family. Not only is her relationship with her father notoriously strained at best, but she's been estranged from her half-sister for years. She didn't invite either of them to her wedding, and then there was that particularly telling event in 2018 in which Samantha was turned away from Kensington Palace after trying to meet with Meghan.
The book may just be yet another agent of chaos and drama in the Markle rumor mill, but we'd be lying if we said we weren't curious.