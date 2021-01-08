Why Did “SoHo Karen” Miya Ponsetto Wear A “Daddy” Hat To Talk To Gayle King?

According to Ghatan, prior to the interview, she instructed Ponsetto on what to wear, specifying that it be “business attire” with her hair down — a “clean-cut look appropriate for an interview.” “I was surprised to find her with sports clothes on and a cap,” she told Refinery29 shortly after the clip went viral. When Ponsetto refused to remove the hat, Ghatan asked the crew to step in. Even after being told it was bad for lighting, Ponsetto insisted on wearing it.