Trump’s Newest Video Offers A Vague Concession — & A Veiled Threat

While this is likely the closest Trump will ever come both to formally conceding and to condemning the far right actors who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, his speech appears less to be motivated by wanting to finally do the right thing, but rather by a desire to circumvent any criminal investigations he will face once he leaves office. Trump reportedly resisted recording the video at first, agreeing to do so only after his aides warned that he could face legal consequences for having encouraged the attack, The New York Times reports . Because, not only did Trump encourage his supporters to head to the Capitol on Wednesday, he also did very little to stop their attack . Officials who spoke with The Times said Trump was “initially pleased” with his supporters breaching the Capitol, “and disregarded aides pleading with him to intercede.”