Eric Trump Takes Being A Sore Loser To New, American Psycho Heights

Petulant tweets aside, this particular Trump — or any Trump for that matter — can’t actually, legally, follow through on his threats. In fact, it could be considered coercion of political activity . This includes any attempt to intimidate, threaten, command, or coerce any employee of the Federal Government “to engage in, or not engage in, any political activity, including, but not limited to, voting or refusing to vote for any candidate or measure in any election, making or refusing to make any political contribution , or working or refusing to work on behalf of any candidate.” Anyone who violates this subsection of law can be fined or imprisoned for up to three years. Here's hoping.