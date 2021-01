Rev. Raphael Warnock Wins Georgia Runoff, Ossoff Win Is Imminent!

The race was predictably tight; withmany glued to The New York Times’ “ Needle ” and Steve Kornacki’s analysis on MSNBC all night. Warnock won by a slim margin. It has been ugly at times, with both Loeffler and Perdue calling their opponents “radicals” and “socialists” to scare their supporters, and backing the doomed Republican effort to challenge Joe Biden’s win in Congress. The presidential race played a significant background role during the runoffs, with Trump trying to sow disinformation about both races: In his latest attempt to subvert the results, Trump reportedly called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanding that he “find” the 11,780 votes needed for him to defeat Biden. Democrats, meanwhile, accused the GOP candidates of profiting off the pandemic and helping Trump undermine democracy.