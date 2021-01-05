Ulta Beauty Just Dropped Its Biggest Skin-Care Sale Of The Year

If one of your New Year's resolutions was to upgrade your skin-care routine, then this week is the best time to get your medicine cabinet in order. Not only will you be able to check a box off your to-do list, but if you shop for a new cleanser and night cream right now at Ulta Beauty, you can get the top-rated brands for half-off retail price.
That's right: Today kicks off Ulta's huge annual Love Your Skin Event. For those uninitiated with the New Year sale, it's a rotating calendar of 50%-off deals, with new product markdowns dropping every day. From a balm cleanser with over 2,000 glowing reviews to a reparative moisturizer to quench your winter dryness, scroll though the gallery ahead to peek this week's must-shop offers.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.