How 10-Minute Workouts Helped Me Get Out Of My Fitness Funk

Right off the bat, I found the mini-workouts easier to start — arguably the hardest part of any workout. I knew they'd be over in a flash, so I had no problem talking myself into just doing it. I was also more likely to squeeze a brief session into any spare moment, rather than waiting around until I had a huge block of time free, which — spoiler — tended to never happen. Soon, these snappy sweat sessions became my bread and butter, and I started exploring other new ways to work quick-hit fitness into my life. I even started Christmas day with an incredibly fun, 10-minute holiday-themed dance workout by Pamela Reif on YouTube