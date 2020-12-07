I Live In NYC & Spent $90 On My Wellness Routine This Week

Reflection: My wellness routine is important, but not vital. I don't have the money to splurge on fitness classes, retail therapy, makeup, sex toys, or anything else that would fall under the "self-care" regimen. But it's okay because for now spending time with people I love is more than enough. The most positive impact on my routine is working out and writing. I think each is their own form of therapy. The former allows me to clear my mind and focus on the way my body moves, while the latter lets me spill all my thoughts onto paper and see how I'm truly feeling.