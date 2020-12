Why I Won’t Fix My Misspelled Tattoo Any Time Soon

One of the most heartbreaking moments of 2020 was telling my 21-year-old daughter, Desiray, that she needed to return home from England after the prime minister’s call for Canadians abroad to return home in March. She was there in the final days of her law degree, and I knew she would have to complete examinations online at home and likely not attend her commencement ceremony. It may seem trivial, but knowing that she would have to leave her boyfriend behind was painful. Would my husband and I have survived a long-distance relationship in our early days? I doubt it. Knowing me, I would have moved on, completely changing the trajectory of the last 22 years of my life.